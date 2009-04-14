Palm Pre to Launch May 16 at the Earliest

Last week’s reports stemmed from Palm forums, with one user claiming to have been told the phone would hit stores on Tax Day, April 15.

Posting on the Everything Treo "Inittowinit” said that a Sprint customer-service rep told him he could get his hands on the device on the 15th or 16th of this month, with a two year agreement. Inittowini also said that despite what he’d been told by the Sprint employee he found it unlikely that the Pre would be available so soon.



Engadget today posted a screen shot which apparently shows a roadmap for Sprint releases, including the required delivery date for each device and the planned launch date. While it looks like the carrier had yet to set a date for the device launch, it has penciled in May 16 as the required delivery date. Given that Sprint launches are often on a Sunday, it’s likely the Pre will see the light of day on either May 17 or 24.

(Image credit: Engadget)



While there's still no official word on price, Innittowinit said the customer-service rep told him the Pre would cost $300 after discounts. Despite this being a shakey rumor at best, it’s better than nothing. With that said, $300 is a price tag and a half.