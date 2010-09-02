PlayTime Allows Android & iOS to Play Together

In the wake of Steve Job's Game Center presentation on Wednesday, developer Aurora Feint revealed a social gaming network of its own: cross-platform, real-time multiplayer gaming between iOS and Android-based devices.

Called PlayTime, the new infrastructure is slated to launch later this year as part of the OpenFeint 3.0 update. PlayTime will provide "Casual" and "Core" packages while also supporting voice chat across both platforms (via an embedded VoIP client). PlayTime will also offer achievements, leaderboards, lobbies, matchmaking, and more.

"The most successful games have one thing in common: they bring people together, said Aurora Feint CEO Jason Citron. "Whether a simple board game or a stunning 3D console game, games are always better when shared with family or friends. Traditionally, multiplayer technology has been accessible only to top tier developers. It's just too complicated and time consuming. So we invented PlayTime, which literally takes one day to integrate into a casual game."

On the Apple side, PlayTime will piggyback with the new Game Center service. The platform will even replace human players with AI opponents whenever the service goes down or a signal is lost.

To sign up for Aurora Feint's private beta, head here.