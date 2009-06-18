Review: Nokia E75 vs. Samsung Propel Pro

A Look At The Options
For many people, summer is the time to renew phone contracts, upgrade an old phone, or look for a new plan entirely. With so many hyped-up new phones on the market (such as the recent additions of the Palm Pre and iPhone 3GS) from which to choose, it's easy to forget that there are other smart phones worth considering.
So, knowing this, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to find the best smart phones that aren't from Palm, Apple, or RIM. For our first installment, we’re looking at Samsung’s Propel Pro and Nokia’s E75, both currently available for purchase after their launch April 14th and May 7th, respectively. The Propel Pro is an AT&T phone while the E75, like many of Nokia’s smart phones in the United States, is unlocked. For testing, we ran both on AT&T’s network.
Let’s take a quick look at what both phones have to offer:
|Samsung Propel Pro
|Nokia E75
|Dimensions (in)
|3.9x2.4x0.6
|4.40 x 1.97/3.15 x 0.57
|Weight (oz)
|4.83 oz
|4.9 oz
|Display Size (in)
|2.5 oz
|2.4 oz
|Resolution (Px)
|320x320
|320x240
|Operating System
|Windows Mobile 6.1
|S60 3rd Edition
|Camera
|3 Mp w/ auto focus
|3.2 Mp w/auto focus
|Internal Memory
|128 MB
|50 MB
|Upgradeable Memory
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Data Transfer Speed
|Up to 3.5G
|Up to 3.5G
|WiFi
|802.11 b/g
|802.11 b/g
|Usage Time
|Up to 6.5 hours
|Up to 5.2 Hours GSM
|Standby Time
|Up to 288 Hours
|Up to 280 Hours GSM
|Price
|$149.99 with service plan
|$499 retail
|Service Provider
|AT&T
|Unlocked
What?
The camera is for normal video calls, that's it. I you want to take a photo of yourself, you'd use the 3,2 Mpxl camera, of course.
Unusual feature for a smart phone? Well, don't know about that, 'cause I don't have a smart phone, but I haven't ever seen any phone which is video call capable, without this second camera.
"But the real question is whether either of these two phones perform well enough to take on larger smart phone companies, like RIM and Apple."
LOL. Nokia is by far world's largest phone and smart phone producer. By far.
The article states that the small camera is for video calls--but calling it a vanity camera doesn't mean we think it is just for photos. We mean it is for video of yourself (which, c'mon, is kind of "vain"). It is definitely not a common feature on smart phones.
You're right--Nokia sells the most smart phones worldwide. We should probably specify in our article that we are referring to the U.S. market (we almost always are referring to the U.S. market on Tom's Guide).
In case anyone is interested in recent market share data: http://www.gartner.com/it/page.jsp?id=985912
Consider yourself making a video call. How do you then use your phone? You'll have it in front of you and you'll be watching the screen so you can see the person you are talking to, right. Now, this definetely requires that your phone has a camera next to it's screen, otherwise the other person won't see you on his phone, right. So, not having this little 0,8 Mpx camera on your phone is plain stupid. So I can't even imagine a video call capable smartphone without this other camera. It would be straight from the stone age and virtually not useable for video calls.
As of what comes to the size of the manufacture I think it is a valuable piece of info to know weather the company in question is a big time world leader but small in USA or just small.
That said, thanks for your quick response and an interesting review.
For the record, we all know Nokia is pretty "small" in the U.S.--hardly any of their smart phones are even available to U.S. consumers via the wireless carriers! We love Nokia--we wish their phones could come to the U.S. carriers. That's our vote. But until that happens, Nokia unfortunately is off the radar because unlocked phones are so expensive.
The E75 sounds like a nice phone, but without dealer subsidies (i.e. discounts w/ plan), it may not take off very well here in the U.S. As the mobile companies always say, we're spoiled here.
If you meant the consumers, wireless rates are typically cheaper, more feature rich and often require no contracts outside the United States. Notice I said typically. Of course if you mean the companies are spoiled here, then I totally agree :) Obviously the subsidies make the phones reasonable, but when you factor the contract and high monthly charges, it hardly seems as if we are getting a bargain in the United States.
While I don't use Lotus Notes hellwig, my brother does. I'd say you wouldn't believe how often he complains about it, but if you use it, you probably would.
The Fuze wasn't included because it's already a dated model.