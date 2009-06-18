Trending

Review: Nokia E75 vs. Samsung Propel Pro

Can these less-lauded smart phones compare to the iPhone 3GS, Palm Pre, and Blackberry? Here's a hint: Nokia delivers, but is the most expensive option.

A Look At The Options

For many people, summer is the time to renew phone contracts, upgrade an old phone, or look for a new plan entirely. With so many hyped-up new phones on the market (such as the recent additions of the Palm Pre and iPhone 3GS) from which to choose, it's easy to forget that there are other smart phones worth considering.

So, knowing this, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to find the best smart phones that aren't from Palm, Apple, or RIM. For our first installment, we’re looking at Samsung’s Propel Pro and Nokia’s E75, both currently available for purchase after their launch April 14th and May 7th, respectively. The Propel Pro is an AT&T phone while the E75, like many of Nokia’s smart phones in the United States, is unlocked. For testing, we ran both on AT&T’s network.

Let’s take a quick look at what both phones have to offer:


Samsung Propel Pro
Nokia E75
Dimensions (in)3.9x2.4x0.64.40 x 1.97/3.15 x 0.57
Weight (oz)
4.83 oz
4.9 oz
Display Size (in)
2.5 oz
2.4 oz
Resolution (Px)
320x320
320x240
Operating System
Windows Mobile 6.1
S60 3rd Edition
Camera
3 Mp w/ auto focus
3.2 Mp w/auto focus
Internal Memory
128 MB
50 MB
Upgradeable Memory
8 GB
16 GB
Data Transfer Speed
Up to 3.5G
Up to 3.5G
WiFi802.11 b/g
802.11 b/g
Usage Time
Up to 6.5 hours
Up to 5.2 Hours GSM
Standby Time
Up to 288 Hours
Up to 280 Hours GSM
Price
$149.99 with service plan
$499 retail
Service Provider
AT&T
Unlocked
11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rundll32 18 June 2009 21:51
    "The E75 also has a front 0.8 megapixel camera for self portraits and video conferencing, which is an unusual feature for a smart phone. We’re not sure how many people would take advantage of this “vanity” camera, at least for business calls, but the image is good enough for a quick VoIP chat with video."

    What?
    The camera is for normal video calls, that's it. I you want to take a photo of yourself, you'd use the 3,2 Mpxl camera, of course.
    Unusual feature for a smart phone? Well, don't know about that, 'cause I don't have a smart phone, but I haven't ever seen any phone which is video call capable, without this second camera.

    "But the real question is whether either of these two phones perform well enough to take on larger smart phone companies, like RIM and Apple."

    LOL. Nokia is by far world's largest phone and smart phone producer. By far.
    Reply
  • Tomsguiderachel 18 June 2009 22:17
    rundll32"The E75 also has a front 0.8 megapixel camera for self portraits and video conferencing, which is an unusual feature for a smart phone. We’re not sure how many people would take advantage of this “vanity” camera, at least for business calls, but the image is good enough for a quick VoIP chat with video."What?The camera is for normal video calls, that's it. I you want to take a photo of yourself, you'd use the 3,2 Mpxl camera, of course.Unusual feature for a smart phone? Well, don't know about that, 'cause I don't have a smart phone, but I haven't ever seen any phone which is video call capable, without this second camera."But the real question is whether either of these two phones perform well enough to take on larger smart phone companies, like RIM and Apple."LOL. Nokia is by far world's largest phone and smart phone producer. By far.Hey Rundle,

    The article states that the small camera is for video calls--but calling it a vanity camera doesn't mean we think it is just for photos. We mean it is for video of yourself (which, c'mon, is kind of "vain"). It is definitely not a common feature on smart phones.

    You're right--Nokia sells the most smart phones worldwide. We should probably specify in our article that we are referring to the U.S. market (we almost always are referring to the U.S. market on Tom's Guide).

    In case anyone is interested in recent market share data: http://www.gartner.com/it/page.jsp?id=985912
    Reply
  • rundll32 18 June 2009 23:29
    Let me continue shortly.

    Consider yourself making a video call. How do you then use your phone? You'll have it in front of you and you'll be watching the screen so you can see the person you are talking to, right. Now, this definetely requires that your phone has a camera next to it's screen, otherwise the other person won't see you on his phone, right. So, not having this little 0,8 Mpx camera on your phone is plain stupid. So I can't even imagine a video call capable smartphone without this other camera. It would be straight from the stone age and virtually not useable for video calls.

    As of what comes to the size of the manufacture I think it is a valuable piece of info to know weather the company in question is a big time world leader but small in USA or just small.

    That said, thanks for your quick response and an interesting review.
    Reply
  • Tomsguiderachel 18 June 2009 23:42
    rundll32Let me continue shortly.Consider yourself making a video call. How do you then use your phone? You'll have it in front of you and you'll be watching the screen so you can see the person you are talking to, right. Now, this definetely requires that your phone has a camera next to it's screen, otherwise the other person won't see you on his phone, right. So, not having this little 0,8 Mpx camera on your phone is plain stupid. So I can't even imagine a video call capable smartphone without this other camera. It would be straight from the stone age and virtually not useable for video calls.As of what comes to the size of the manufacture I think it is a valuable piece of info to know weather the company in question is a big time world leader but small in USA or just small.That said, thanks for your quick response and an interesting review.I guess perhaps the writer was expressing his opinion that showing yourself in a video call is vain. But that's just his opinion! I know what you are saying, don't worry.

    For the record, we all know Nokia is pretty "small" in the U.S.--hardly any of their smart phones are even available to U.S. consumers via the wireless carriers! We love Nokia--we wish their phones could come to the U.S. carriers. That's our vote. But until that happens, Nokia unfortunately is off the radar because unlocked phones are so expensive.
    Reply
  • teh_boxzor 19 June 2009 02:41
    Nokia is poised for a takeover in the US. I live in LA and they have major advertising schemes placed everywhere and even bought out buildings next to the staples center and called it Nokia live which is a one stop live entertainment are. T-mobile is already supporting a couple of phones and I'm sure it won't be too long before all the carriers have some type of nokia phone.
    Reply
  • Tomsguiderachel 19 June 2009 03:05
    teh_boxzorNokia is poised for a takeover in the US. I live in LA and they have major advertising schemes placed everywhere and even bought out buildings next to the staples center and called it Nokia live which is a one stop live entertainment are. T-mobile is already supporting a couple of phones and I'm sure it won't be too long before all the carriers have some type of nokia phone.We can hope! But I'll believe it when I see it.
    Reply
  • hellwig 19 June 2009 04:36
    Lotus Notes on the E75? I worked at a company that was still using Lotus Notes a year ago. It was the clunkiest, most cumbersome and difficult to use software I had ever seen. I can only hope their mobile version is much better.

    The E75 sounds like a nice phone, but without dealer subsidies (i.e. discounts w/ plan), it may not take off very well here in the U.S. As the mobile companies always say, we're spoiled here.
    Reply
  • CaptainRon 19 June 2009 20:54
    When you say "the mobile companies always say, we're spoiled here." Do you mean the mobile companies think U.S. consumers are spoiled or the companies themselves?

    If you meant the consumers, wireless rates are typically cheaper, more feature rich and often require no contracts outside the United States. Notice I said typically. Of course if you mean the companies are spoiled here, then I totally agree :) Obviously the subsidies make the phones reasonable, but when you factor the contract and high monthly charges, it hardly seems as if we are getting a bargain in the United States.
    Reply
  • erichlund 20 June 2009 03:11
    I'm a little surprised that the HTC Fuze was not included in this comparison, since it is the other, lesser well known Smartphone in the AT&T lineup. It also has a 640x480 screen and the same sort of keyboard as the Nokia.
    Reply
  • jamezrp 21 June 2009 11:37
    It's called a "vanity" camera for the same reason the vanity mirrors in your car are named that. It's not an opinion, it's just a fact that having a camera facing its user at all times is a vanity camera, regardless of its use. Bear in mind that there's nothing wrong with a vanity camera or mirror...they're quite useful!

    While I don't use Lotus Notes hellwig, my brother does. I'd say you wouldn't believe how often he complains about it, but if you use it, you probably would.

    The Fuze wasn't included because it's already a dated model.
    Reply