Nintendo Wii Modded into A Laptop

M

odder OMGPedoBear has turned a Nintendo Wii console into a Wii-based laptop. Apparently the transformation took around three months to complete, using expanded PVC sheets, a 17-inch LCD, and a full QWERTY laptop keyboard. A couple of extra fans were thrown in there to keep things cool.

The weird aspect of this mod is that the Wii optical drive is mounted on its side, requiring users to load the gaming discs upside-down in the front-loading tray. What's unclear is how he implemented the sensor bar, or where additional storage comes into play.

While this is a cool concept--especially where portability is concerned-- playing on such a small screen seems like a big turn-off. Check out the videos below and judge for yourself.