How to Gear Up For An MMORPG

A New Gaming Experience, Win a Lenovo IdeaPad Y570!

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Since the hectic holiday season is now far behind us and we’re now firmly settled into the new year, it’s high time to break the ennui of the everyday with a new hobby. Sure, you can pick up a new physical activity, but why not go the postmodern route and try playing an MMORPG? With the recent launch of Bioware’s new Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO and many other popular MMOs switching to the free-to-play model, now’s the best time for someone interested in breaking into the virtual world of the massively multiplayer.

Every gamer needs their gear, which is why we’ve taken the time to scour Newegg and put together this list of computer hardware. We’ve even broken everything down to offer two or more choices to both suit those who are just looking for a casual gaming experience and the hardcore who are looking to do some serious gaming.



This wouldn't be a Newegg-sponsored article unless we were giving something awesome away, right? That's why we have a brand new Lenovo IdeaPad Y570 - the same one mentioned later in this article - up for grabs. This sweepstakes is running for the next two weeks, so enter the contest here, and good luck!

The contest is now closed. Congratulations to Ryan Hollingsworth from Northport, Alabama. Thanks to all who entered and stay tuned for more contests!

