20 Windows 7 Tips and Tricks for Tablets

Introduction

Is Windows 7 good enough to use on a tablet? Most Windows-based tablet PCs aren't as light as the iPad or boast the same long battery life, but for the same price you get the full power of Windows, and you can choose between devices like the keyboard-equipped Dell Inspiron Duo convertible or a touch-only slate like the Notion Ink Adam or EXO PC. Not everything in Windows works as easily as you'd like with touch, but there are plenty of tweaks you can use to make Windows 7 far more finger- and pen-friendly.