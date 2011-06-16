20 Free Microsoft Office Add-Ins

Introduction

Though there have been many feature and interface improvements made to Microsoft Office, you can get even more functionality via add-ins. You can integrate social networking and sharing into the Office apps, enhance presentations, get help with math problems, and much more.

If you don’t yet have Office 2010, consider downloading a free trial of Office Home and Student, Office Home and Business, or Office Professional. Feel free to try all three, as it's a nice way to get some extended free use out of the software.

You’ll find most of the add-ins categorized in the following pages, but here we’ll review the first two:

If you (or another user) are new to Office 2007 or 2010, BrainStorm QuickHelp can help introduce the new Ribbon menu and other interface changes. It helps you understand the features so you can work faster and more efficiently, all while providing video-based training throughout the different Office applications. You can browse and search for videos via the new Ribbon tab or a pane. They offer a 30-day free trial for access to the videos with an additional 30 days if you complete their survey after the initial trial.

If you (or another user) prefer the classic file menus and toolbars over the new Ribbon interface in Office 2007 and 2010, consider installing Classic Menu for Office. It doesn’t replace the Ribbon, but adds another tab to it with the classic menu and toolbars. Thus you can slowly get used to the Ribbon while still having a familiar interface for those that need it.