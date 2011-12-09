Micromouse Robot Navigates Maze in Less Than 4 Seconds

Each year for 32 years now, Japan has hosted its All Japan Micromouse Contest, a battle royale of miniature robotic mice that takes place in a massive labyrinth. The goal for the contestants is to create a miniature mouse robot that is capable of solving the maze as quickly as possible. Although some real mice have scurried their way through mazes exceptionally fast, even the quickest is no match for the Min7.

The current king of the All Japan Micromouse Contest is Ng Bent Kiat, creator of the Min7 micromouse. The Min7 is a tiny four-wheeled robot that weighs in under 90 grams and measures just 10cm x 7.5cm x 2.5cm. Powering the mouse and acting as its brain is a 20MHz Hitachi 2633R processor, allowing the mouse to reach impressive straight line speeds of 3.5 m/s.

In the first video you can see the Min7 slowly solving its way through the contest's maze. In the second video, you can see the Min7 navigate its way through the maze as quick as possible after learning the quickest route with the earlier trial run.