No Linux for U.S. Lenovo Netbook - Only XP

PC World reports that not only will Linux not be available to U.S. customers, but we also won’t get our hands on the IdeaPad S9, which has a smaller, 8.9-inch screen.

Lenovo is keeping quiet about why the U.S. market is to be Linux free and lugging around the clunkier 10.2 inch models and we’re stumped as to why the U.S. isn’t getting the same deal as the likes of the UK and China.

PC World noticed the omission of Linux and indeed, the even bigger omission of the 8.9 inch model in the US press release. While the Lenovo talks up the almost ubiquitous 1.6GHz Atom processor, options for 80 or 160 GB HDDs or 4 GB SSDs, WiFi connectivity, two USB slots and a 4-in-1 multicard reader, one can’t help but notice the UK release is a little more filled out.

The American release contains no mention of the S9 at all and states, “The IdeaPad S10 netbook comes equipped with Microsoft Windows XP,” whereas the UK version says, “IdeaPad netbooks come equipped with either Microsoft Windows XP or Linux.”

We’re not sure why, but on a girlier note, the British are also getting the option of Deep Blue or Pastel Pink along with Ruby Red Black and White. U.S. customers will have the option of Ruby Red, Black or White.

