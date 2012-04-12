Five Charged in Teen Selling Kidney to Buy Apple Products

With a new iPad and iPhone released every year, keeping up with the latest cutting edge technology to come out of Cupertino is pretty expensive, especially if you already live in one of China's poorest provinces. However, one boy in Anhui was so desperate to get his hands on the iPad and iPhone that he was willing to sell a kidney to buy them. The 17-year-old boy, named only as Wang, last year arranged to sell a kidney so he could afford to buy the gadgets. His extreme actions only emerged after his mother asked where he got the money to pay for his new toys.

Reuters today reports that five people have been charged in the case, including the surgeon who performed the procedure. According to the Xinhua News Agency, one of the defendants in the case received 220,000 yuan (about $35,000) to arrange the transaction. The teenager who gave up a kidney was given 22,000 yuan (almost $3,500) and the rest of the money was divided between the surgeon, medical staff, and three additional defendants. Five of the defendants have been charged with causing intentional injury.

Xinhua reports that the boy in question now suffers from renal deficiency as a result of the surgery.