CES 2008: Sonoro Previews Internet Radio

Sonoro, a company based in Germany, previewed the Cubo Elements Internet/FM, a stylish radio alarm clock that features the ability to play radio broadcast over the Internet. According to the company, more than 10,000 Internet stations broadcast worldwide. The radio has Wi-Fi capabilities built in and uses an external Wi-Fi antenna. It also has an RJ45 jack for a standard network cable.

Additionally, the radio has a port for attaching an external audio device. The company supports an optional iPod docking station. An auxiliary-in jack allows connection of iPods, MP3 players, and other devices. Six stations can be programmed in to the radio.

The Cubo Elements Internet/FM radio will begin shipping in the United States, Marcell Faller, Managing Director of Sonoro said. The U.S. list price will be $349.