VOTW: A Dual-screen Folding Smartphone Tablet

This is a tablet phone prototype from a company called Imerj. The device is an Android 2.3 Gingerbread smartphone that can turn into a 6-inch tablet at a moments notice. When in its smartphone state, the Imerj prototype is about 50 percent thicker than an iPhone. When unfolded, it’s thinner than a Galaxy Tab 10.1 (one of the skinniest tablets available today).



Specswise, you’re looking at two 4-inch WVGA AMOLED displays, a dual-core TI OMAP CPU (clock speed not yet known), 1GB of DDR3 RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 1,750mAh battery. No word on pricing and availability just yet, but we’ll let you know if we hear anything.



Check out the demo below to see the device in action.



