This is a tablet phone prototype from a company called Imerj. The device is an Android 2.3 Gingerbread smartphone that can turn into a 6-inch tablet at a moments notice. When in its smartphone state, the Imerj prototype is about 50 percent thicker than an iPhone. When unfolded, it’s thinner than a Galaxy Tab 10.1 (one of the skinniest tablets available today).
Specswise, you’re looking at two 4-inch WVGA AMOLED displays, a dual-core TI OMAP CPU (clock speed not yet known), 1GB of DDR3 RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 1,750mAh battery. No word on pricing and availability just yet, but we’ll let you know if we hear anything.
Check out the demo below to see the device in action.
VOTW: A Dual-screen Folding Smartphone Tablet
