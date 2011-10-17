VIDEO: Google Gets Giant Ice Cream Sandwich Delivery

Samsung and Google last week revealed the launch date for Ice Cream Sandwich, the latest iteration of Google's Android operating system. As is tradition, Google this week received a delivery of a giant Ice Cream Sandwich model for its front lawn in Mountain View. It's a tradition that stretches back as far as the launch of Cupcake, also known as Android 1.5, and brings the number of food items outside Google's HQ to seven. The desserts on display are a giant cupcake, a donut, an eclair, a bowl of froyo, a gingerbread man, a piece of honeycomb and, now, a huge ice cream sandwich.

Check out the video below to see the installation of the latest sugary OS: