'Hawaii Five-O' Plot to Be Determined by Twitter

CBS is taking to social media to allow Hawaii Five-0 fans a chance at a "choose your own adventure" type episode… sort of.

Using Twitter, fans will be able to choose the ending of an upcoming Hawaii Five-0 episode that will air next Monday, January 14th.

The episode features the investigation of the death of a university professor. Fans will be able to vote between three suspects who they believe the killer is via CBS.com or through Twitter, by tweeting the hashtag corresponding with the suspect—the university professor's boss (#theboss), a TA (#theta), and a cheating student (#thestudent).

"I've always felt the most fun aspect of watching a mystery is trying to figure out 'whodunit,'" said Hawaii Five-0 executive producer Peter Lenkov. "Now the 'Hawaii Five-0' viewers will actually get the chance to tell us who they think committed the crime and we will listen. I love that our dedicated and attentive fans will actually play a part in resolving our story."

CBS will be airing alternate endings, depending on how voters from each U.S. time zone vote. Though no details on how the votes will be tallied are given, no doubt it's going to be a bit of a technical nightmare trying to keep up with the tweets.