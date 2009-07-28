Reach is Bungie's Last Halo on X360

An era eventually had to come to an end. According to a recent interview over at CVG, Bungie senior designer Lars Bakken said that the upcoming Halo: Reach title will more than likely be Bungie's last Halo game for the Xbox 360 console. Does that mean there will be no more Halo games for the console? Not necessarily.



"In terms of a platform for Halo games made by Bungie, yes," he said confirming the developer's exit in the franchise. "I can't answer that question for Microsoft though. Whether they have something in the works or not, I don't know if they're actually ready to talk about it yet, but in terms of Bungie-produced Halo games, ODST and then Reach is probably all you're going to get."



Bakken also told CVG that Halo: ODST is actually done, with Microsoft global group product manager Ryan Crosby adding that Bungie actually needed to finish ODST in order to get everyone working on the Reach title. Halo: ODST is slated for a September release.



Bungie is also working on a brand new IP, however Bakken could not elaborate any further.