HP Envy 15 Users Suffering Blank Screens

It seems a significant number of people using HP's Envy 15 model of laptop are experiencing issues with their machines. Forums around the Web indicate screens are randomly going blank and the only way to fix the problem is to restart your machine.

The complaints date back as far as March and though this thread on the HP forums shows that someone posting two months ago was offered a replacement or refund of the purchase price when he phoned HP Envy Support, posters from this week aren't having as much luck:

DavidJames 88:

Engadget reports that some users are also having problems with purple webcams. It seems the webcam on a select number of units only work properly under fluorescent lighting. Using it under incandescent lighting turns everything purple.