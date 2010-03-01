6 New HP Notebooks, Revealed

Half A Dozen HP Machines

2010 may lack the new car smell that lingered during our CES coverage last month, but we are still in the first quarter of the year, which means plenty of companies still have new products to unveil. HP is one such company, and while many of their new consumer wares were on display in Las Vegas last month, the EliteBook and ProBook lines are still due for a refresh.

HP is launching several new notebooks in the very near future. Tom's Guide has the details on six of them--let's take a look!