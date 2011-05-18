Charge Your Phone Via Jogging!

With the excessive amount of movement that we do while running, a very healthy amount of energy can be created with every step. Taking advantage of this, designer Ezequiel has created a cell phone charger that wraps around the foot and takes advantage of physics in order to generate phone charging electricity.

Your cell phone gets charged from a small battery placed inside the device that is charged as it shakes from the movement in your shoes. Appropriately named the Green Cellphone Charger, Ezequiel's concept is crafted from silicon rubber that is capable of being flexibly turned and secured your ankles or shoes.

Its stylish and minimalistic design makes the Green Charger a perfect addition to any running shoe. Hopefully this concept goes into production because it is definitely an interesting new way to charge your cell phone while shedding some calories.