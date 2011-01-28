Google Launching Desktop Notifications for Gmail

Google today revealed in a blog post that Gmail users using the company’s browser, Google Chrome, can now activate a setting that will allow them to receive desktop notifications for when they receive emails or chat messages.





"Many of us are guilty of constantly switching back to Gmail to check for new messages. And if you’re like me, you’ve probably missed an important chat message because you weren’t looking at your Gmail window when it came in," Google’s Andrew Wilson.

"If you use Google Chrome, these days can be over since we just launched HTML5 desktop notifications which display pop-ups whenever a chat message or new email arrives."



To activate the feature, go to your Gmail settings and activate desktop notifications. You can also customize it so you only receive Gmail or Gchat notifications, or only priority inbox notifications.



No word on whether non-Chrome users can expect this feature in the near future or if they’ll have to switch.