Make Google Spin With the Barrel Roll Easter Egg

What with its regular Google Doodles (some of them animated, some of them full-fledged games), we're used to seeing the result of the Google team having a little fun. Today, the company lit up Twitter with a 'Barrel Roll' Easter egg that causes the search results to spin twice before finally settling down.

It's not immediately clear why or when Google put this little feature in place, but it's definitely a fun one and reminiscent of the Easter egg that caused screens to tilt when mobile users Googled the word "tilt".

