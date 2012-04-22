Gmail Meter Gives You Analytics of Your Email

Ever been curious to see a breakdown of your email patterns? Well, now you can.

Google Apps Script contributor Romain Vinlard developed a Google Apps Script tool that, at the beginning of each month, analyzes your inbox and sends you an email of the statistics. These statistics show you the peak hours in which you send and receive emails, the breakdown of what categories your emails are filed under, word counts of the emails you send out, and the volume of email you send and receive each month.

Gmail Meter is definitely a useful tool to get an objective feel for how well you manage your emails. For folks who desperately need to organize their inboxes, Gmail Meter is definitely a good way to get started.

If you want to use Gmail Meter, it isn’t just a simple install. The official Google blog has posted a video and a set of instructions that are pretty easy to follow to help get you set up:

“It is easy to set up Gmail Meter. First, go to Google Docs and open a Spreadsheet. Click on Tools > Script Gallery. Search for “Gmail Meter” and click Install. You will now see a new menu item called Gmail Meter on your spreadsheet. Click on Gmail Meter > Get a Report. You can then choose the type of report. Preparing a report may take some time and you will get an email once the report is ready.”