An 8.9-inch Galaxy Tab Coming Before Summer?

Rumored to be hitting sometime this summer, the 8.9-inch Galaxy Tab will sit comfortably between the original 7-inch Tab and the much larger, upcoming 10.1-inch model. Engadget cites Korean Yonhap News Agency in reporting that the 8.9-inch tablet will hit in the first half of 2011. Yonhap News said the device could launch as soon as next month.



If the news is true (Yonhap says it received the information via phone from a Samsung spokesperson), it would flesh out the Galaxy Tab line very nicely indeed. With the 7-inch Tab sporting a 1GHz Cortex A8 and Froyo, and the 10.1-incher packing Nvidia’s Tegra 2 chipset and Honeycomb, it’ll be interesting to see the specs of this 8.9-inch model. No word on what kind of OS the middle-child Tab will be running, but we assume it will be Honeycomb and that the specs will be a little closer to that of the 10.1-inch Tab.



Stay tuned and we’ll keep you posted!

