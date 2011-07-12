Customizing Fan and Business Pages on Facebook

Discovering Facebook Pages

Social networking king Facebook is one of the most visited websites in the world. It has over 500 million active users with 50% logging in daily, and users spend over 700 billion minutes per month using the service. While you and most of your friends and family have a Facebook profile, Facebook Pages - whether for a business, organization, band, group, cause, or celebrity – are something entirely different. Pages can help in marketing and awareness, as well as customer and fan communication.

Your Facebook Page can serve as a website where you can display your business or organization details and keep customers or fans up-to-date with happenings, new products, and other news. When Facebook users “Like” your Page, they’ll see your posts in their News Feed, plus their friends will be notified in their News Feed that you “Like” a specific Page. Given that the average user has 130 friends, the potential exposure and buzz is something to be desired, for sure.

Since Facebook Pages are visible to the public even without a Facebook account and are indexed in search engines, you might even consider creating a Facebook Page over making a traditional website if you don’t already have one.

If you haven’t created a Facebook Page yet, visit www.Facebook.com and click the “Create a Page” link. You’ll need to link it to a personal Facebook Profile. If you don’t have one yet, it will let you create one. Then in the future to make edits to your Page, you first login to your personal Facebook Profile. Then you can click the Account menu and select Use Facebook as Page. You can also assign others as administrators of the Page, which would similarly link it to their personal profile.

Customizing your Facebook Page can help enhance the user experience and improve marketing. First, you should fill in your Basic Information which is shown to users on your Info tab.

Then we’ll start by customizing your website address (URL) and adding photos. Then we’ll discover some applications (apps) that can help you add custom content.

We’ll also see how to add custom tabs to your Page from scratch, so you can display generic HTML and other web content. This used to be made possible by using Static FBML apps, but that method was removed in March 2011 and replaced by using iFrames.