Double-sided USB Solves Plugging Problems

Anybody who has ever tried to plug in a USB port without looking knows that it can become a real problem determining which side is the correct one. Unfortunately in some cases this results in damaged or even broken USB cables that lead to poor connectivity issues. Hoping to fix this pesky problem, student designer Ma Yi Xuan has created a double-sided USB that can be plugged in from both sides.

This simple design features a piece on both sides of the interior of the USB cable that slides out of the way of the other in order to reveal the data connection piece. Whichever side of the USB slides back depends on the direction the plug is placed into the slot. Although it is very simple, this mechanism allows us to plug our USB in from either direction without having to worry about running into any problems.