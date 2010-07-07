Sex.com Up For Auction, Could Fetch $28,000,000

Some of you may remember when Sex.com was up for auction back in March. DOM Partners, a New Jersey lender, was foreclosing the domain on behalf of Escom and the auction attracted quite a bit of attention from the press (especially when PETA asked for the domain for free to spread the word about vegan Viagra). However, the sale never went through because creditors felt the domain could fetch a higher price.

According to the Financial Times, the task of selling the domain has now been handed over to SEDO, a Germany-based domain name marketplace.

"It is hard to say what it will sell for as there are no other domain names in that price range. But prices in the overall market for domain names have doubled in the last four or five years," said Liesbeth Mack-de Boer, chief sales officer at SEDO.

When Escom bought the domain in 2006, the company paid $14 million for it, so by SEDO's logic, the sex.com domain would sell for $28 million today. However much it sells for, it's looking less and less likely that PETA will be getting it for free. Sorry, vegans!