This week, Square Enix revealed that Deus Ex: The Fall, the mobile game sequel to the Human Revolution prequel book 'The Icarus Effect', was due for a Thursday, July 11 release date.

Apparently, Square Enix jumped the gun, because Deus Ex: The Fall is available now in the app store.

As previously promised, The Fall will cost $6.99 and is only available for iPad 3 and above, iPad Mini, iPhone 4S and above, and iPod Touch 5 and above.