VOTW: Man Makes ''Death Ray'' with Satellite Dish

By decking out a regular fiberglass satellite dish with 5,800 3/8" mirror-tiles, he’s created a ‘death ray’ with a focal point that he claims is 5,000 times hotter than the sun.



“When properly aligned, it can generate a spot the size of a dime with an intensity of 5000 suns!” writes Jacqmain. “This amount of power is more than enough to melt steel, vaporize aluminum, boil concrete, turn dirt into lava, and obliterate any organic material in an instant. It stands at 5'9" and is 42" across.”



Unfortunately, the dish died a horrible death in a shed fire. But don’t be sad! He’s making another one, and this one will have 32,000 triangular mirrors. We can’t wait for the video.



