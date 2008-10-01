Report: New Nintendo DS Hardware Announcement Tomorrow

According to MCV, Nintendo president Satoru Iwata will announce at a press conference tomorrow morning a new version of the DS handheld.
Just two days ago, a Japanese news publication reported that the next revision of the Nintendo DS would feature a camera and MP3 playback capability, turning it into more of a multimedia device instead of just a games player.
Such a move by Nintendo could be in an effort to recapture some of the market share lost to Sony, as the PSP device can be used for much more than just gaming. A retooled Nintendo DS could be enough to capture even more of the casual public, particularly those already in the market for an MP3 player.
MCV’s source apparently didn’t share any details, but it’s widely expected that Nintendo would launch new hardware in time for the busy holiday season.
Even with the release of an upgraded DS, it’s likely that Nintendo will run a two-SKU strategy throughout the near future. Nintendo could run the new hardware at a premium price, while dropping the current hardware to below its current $129, again targeting two levels of the market.
All will be clear by tomorrow morning, so stay tuned.
Graphics don't even begin to figure in. Look at Wii and DS sales vs. everything else. It's how fun the games are to the average person that matters.
For the last few years, it's been more likely that I would buy a DS game than one for anything else, PC and consoles included, because it's more likely to focus on the game play, instead of wasting time with a senseless graphics competition. When it was that way for consoles and PC, the games in general were much better off, and I'm glad they at least still keep that spirit with the Nintendo handhelds, despite the fact that they are capable of full 3D games now.
Now if only they'd make something so that you could play DS games on the Wii. Those dinky things cramp my hands up pretty quick, and yet, plenty of the games have just as much depth to them and multiplayer content as big name console games. I can never really get into them until they address that.