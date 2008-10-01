Report: New Nintendo DS Hardware Announcement Tomorrow

According to MCV, Nintendo president Satoru Iwata will announce at a press conference tomorrow morning a new version of the DS handheld.

Just two days ago, a Japanese news publication reported that the next revision of the Nintendo DS would feature a camera and MP3 playback capability, turning it into more of a multimedia device instead of just a games player.

Such a move by Nintendo could be in an effort to recapture some of the market share lost to Sony, as the PSP device can be used for much more than just gaming. A retooled Nintendo DS could be enough to capture even more of the casual public, particularly those already in the market for an MP3 player.

MCV’s source apparently didn’t share any details, but it’s widely expected that Nintendo would launch new hardware in time for the busy holiday season.

Even with the release of an upgraded DS, it’s likely that Nintendo will run a two-SKU strategy throughout the near future. Nintendo could run the new hardware at a premium price, while dropping the current hardware to below its current $129, again targeting two levels of the market.

All will be clear by tomorrow morning, so stay tuned.