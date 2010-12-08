Trending

Portable Solar Power Rig for your Mobile Office

By Green Gear 

Bring the power of sunlight with you, wherever the open road takes you.

Thanks to tremendous advances in mobile gadgetry, the wage-slave of 2010 has the option to free him or herself from the confines of the stuffy office cubicle. However, as appealing as doing your spreadsheets from a tropical island beach sounds, it usually means being way too far from the nearest outlet.

This custom mobile power station may just be the solution. DIY-er Vin Marshall assembled it from a few photovoltaic cells, a Sun Xtender PVX-560T battery, and a few more off-the-shelf parts. It's enough to give his laptop about five hours additional operational time, and fits neatly in a Pelican 1550 case.

Head on over to Popular Science to get instructions on how you can make your own solar-powered rig.

[source: PopSci]