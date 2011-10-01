DIY Typewriter Device Makes Your Favorite Cocktails

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to literally taste your own words? Well Morskoiboy sure did as he created this incredible typewriter device. The Hydraulic Drink Making Typewriter is an innovative creation that features a complicated system of pumps, tubes and syringes to dispense a variety of customized drinks.

Morskoiboy's device utilizes an old typewriter and attaches a specific drink to each letter. Users then create their own mixture of drinks by typing in their very own 'formula'. Of course longer recipes will probably result in strange tasting, oddly colored drinks, but the concept is definitely an interesting one. The creator has even included plenty of information in case anybody would like to explore creating their very own typewriter drink mixer.