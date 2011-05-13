Cycling Backpack Provides LED Turnsignals

This simple backpack designed by Lee Myung Su incorporates an LED display to keep bicyclists safe on the road. Called the SEIL backpack, Su's design features a detachable wireless controller that allows the user to display both directional and emergency signals on the display mounted at the back of the backpack.

The backpack is capable of displaying signals for slowing down, stopping, turning and is also able to display emergency signals similar to the emergency signal systems installed in vehicles. In addition to its cycling functions, the SEIL backpack also acts as a trendy, stylish backpack with an LED display that can be used with electronics such as an MP3 player. Check out the video below to see SEIL in action.