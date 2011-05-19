Corner Light Illuminates Dark, Webby Corners

In many homes, lighting fixtures and lamps tend to leave certain corners of the room dark and cool, a perfect place for creepy crawlers to make cobwebs. Hoping to give those corners a little bit of well deserved attention, designer Peter Bristol has created a trendy glowing triangle that blends perfectly with white walls.

The triangle is held into place from a steel bracket that is mounted to the wall, ensuring maximum stability as it illuminates the room from the corner. A simple modification will allow you to hide the attached cord, allowing the light to blend seamlessly into its environment while simultaneously standing out when lit.