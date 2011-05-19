Trending

Corner Light Illuminates Dark, Webby Corners

By Conceptual 

Designer creates lighting fixture that attaches itself to the corner in your room.

In many homes, lighting fixtures and lamps tend to leave certain corners of the room dark and cool, a perfect place for creepy crawlers to make cobwebs. Hoping to give those corners a little bit of well deserved attention, designer Peter Bristol has created a trendy glowing triangle that blends perfectly with white walls.

The triangle is held into place from a steel bracket that is mounted to the wall, ensuring maximum stability as it illuminates the room from the corner. A simple modification will allow you to hide the attached cord, allowing the light to blend seamlessly into its environment while simultaneously standing out when lit.