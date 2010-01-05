More Than 5,000 Arrested in Chinese Porn Crackdown

Reuters cites a statement released late last week in which Chinese police claim the crackdown on Internet pornography brought 5,394 arrests and 4,186 criminal case investigations in 2009. These numbers represent a fourfold increase in the number of such cases compared with the year 2008.

While the statement on China's Ministry of Public Security website does not indicate how many of these people were charged and prosecuted or how many were released, we are told to expect things to intensify in the next year.

China last year endured heavy criticism for the Green Dam project, which would have seen filtering software installed on every computer sold in Mainland China. Green Dam would have filtered out all different kinds of content that the government deemed inappropriate, including pornography. Eventually, after months of back and forth, the software was made optional.