Piano Man Puts Comical Spin on Chatroulette

Now here's some quality entertainment. One Chatroulette user is putting a comical spin on the video chat site by playing the piano can coming up with songs about the other user on the spot. The end result is a hilarious way to gain nationwide attention... and succeed.

Never heard of Chatroulette? The idea is simple: it comprises of both video and text-based chat in once social client. The software randomly pairs you with another user. If you don't find that other person interesting, then you move on to some other random user.

In this case, Merton the Piano Man simply sits at his piano and lets the Chatroulette client do all the match-making. Some victims aren't exactly thrilled with his improvisations, while others laugh to no end.

With that said, viewer discretion is advised. Go have a laugh that is Chatroulette, and the Piano Man set out to bring a smile to us all.