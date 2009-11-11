Ghosts 'n Goblins Haunt App Store

While we have our share of Apple haters reading Tom's content, we're sure a few iPhone and iPod Touch gamers will be glad to hear that Capcom finally released Ghosts 'n Goblins today on Apple's App Store. This "Gold Knights" edition is a meager 11.7 MB download and offers a $2.99 introductory price until November 23rd.



According to the game details, Gold Knights will provide additional downloadable content at a later date. Gamers can also purchase additional "cheat" power-ups and extras for an additional $.099 each, however using the extras means that gamers wont' be ranked in the local high scores. The cheats will include unlimited lives, stronger weapons for Arthur, increased armor strength, and more.



New to Ghosts 'n Goblins is the ability to play as two different heroes (Arthur, Lancelot), each with a unique play style. Each character will have six different weapons which can be powered up with magic. The controls, on the other hand, are super simple, with the player moving the character using the embedded D-pad on the left and action buttons on the right.



For gamers who loved the original, the Gold Knights edition is a must buy. So far, we're loving the game, although it probably won't top Doom Classic or Dungeon Hunter.

Note: You can follow my game-related ramblings on Twitter here -kp