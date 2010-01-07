CES 2010: LG Unveils 100mbit Mobile Speeds

LG Electronics is demonstrating Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology at its booth at CES 2010, dazzling attendees with download speeds of 100 Mbps. LTE, according to the company, is the world's next generation mobile communication service technology. Essentially this could provide consumers the pipeline to download an entire movie to a mobile phone in just one minute.



"For many years, LG Electronics has pioneered the advancement of LTE technology, the main artery of 4G mobile communications," said Dr. Skott Ahn, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. "We will continue to introduce more LTE devices in line with LTE commercialization efforts that will go into effect this year."



LG Electronics demonstrated the blazing fast download speeds by hooking up LG's LTE USB Modem and steaming full HD video. The company said that in addition to the 100 Mbps downstream, consumers will receive a blazing hot 50 Mbps upload capacity. This alone will make for richer video conferencing and mobile Internet surfing on the go.



Along with the LTE USB Modem, LG Electronics is also displaying its "handover" technology that enables seamless network conversion between LTE and CDMA networks. LG also said that it's collaborating with Verizon Wireless to demonstrate "the advanced capabilities and applications made possible by LTE networks." For more info, head here.

