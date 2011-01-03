Three Android Smartphones Under $100

New Year. Finally Time for a Smartphone?

Smartphones don’t always make the best gifts. After all, giving someone a monthly bill isn’t always the tone you want to set at the holidays, even if the phone is fantastic and fun to use. Regardless, you might be in the market for a new smartphone after the holidays. You don’t want to break the bank, but you want the features and extensibility that a smartphone OS like Android brings to the table.

Thankfully, there’s a wide variety of Android devices at various price points from every major carrier. If you’re not looking for the latest or greatest, there are still plenty of great options available, and even if you’re on a budget, there are some selections that will save you money with features that a smartphone has to offer. In this roundup, we look at three smartphones that can be yours for less than $100 with a two-year wireless contract.

They may not have HD video capabilities, high-end cameras, tons of internal storage, or super high-resolution displays, but each of the three phones in this roundup is a strong Android device that will give modest users the ability to surf the Web, grab their e-mail, do a little gaming, take some snapshots on the go, and stay in touch with their friends using Twitter, Facebook, and other social networks without problems.