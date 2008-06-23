10 Ways to Beat the New Hands-Free Laws

How to Stay Safe and Look Good
On July 1, 2008, drivers in California and Washington will join those in states like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in forced compliance with hands-free legislation that stipulates fines from $20 to $124 for driving while holding a cell phone. Other states are considering placing such rules on the books.
The laws state that drivers must use a headset or speakerphone while talking on the phone, but in recent years, headsets have acquired a nasty stigma. Depending on your point of view, Bluetooth headset wearers might either look like cyborgs, telemarketers or simply jerks.
If you already wear one, don’t take this personally. It’s just that some people have been holding out for as long as possible to avoid looking like unstable people that talk to themselves.
But the fact is that all cell phone-owner drivers are going to have to face reality at some point and buy a hands-free device. It’s not just the law — it makes safety sense, too. Under these new laws, dialing, looking to see who is calling, and pressing a button to answer or make a call are permissible by law, but holding an actual conversation with phone to ear is not. Devices with voice dialing or text-to-speech abilities can eliminate even these unsafe driving behaviors.
We’ve picked out ten Bluetooth devices that aim to minimize the obtrusive ugliness associated with this type of gadget: five we have tested, while the other five will likely be available soon. We’ve evaluated them for battery life, sound quality, and most importantly, comfort. If you’ve spotted an appealing hands-free device that we didn’t mention, please let us know in the comments below.
first ruin it for the rest of us. When Im doing something distracting
the first thing I think of is how I must compensate by concentrating that much harder on the road. hands free laws make no sence for good drivers. I could almost see it(but not really) if it was applied to
standard transmission vehicles. The were many distractions just as bad as phones(or worse) before they came along. Its not the phones that are at fault, its the drivers. Holding it to your head is the easiest part. Some wiseguy researchers test a few people under what conditions I dont know, and they come up with idea that its some big hazard. I wasnt part of those tests. If you talk to me on the phone when Im driving it sounds like Im distracted and not really paying attention to you because Im not-Im paying attention to the road!
If you tested my reaction time would be similar. And while we are on the subject, reaction is a moronic catch-phrase that these researchers like to throw around. Your reaction time is just one little tiny tiny part of driving safe. Tou can have reactions twice as slow as a 16 yo and be 10 times as safe. Driving defensively, leaving plenty of space, expecting everyone else to mess up at any time etc etc is what makes you drive safe, not so much this
myopic aspect called reaction time. The whole movement is a sham since is focuses on that instead of encouraging overall safe habits and attitudes, which is REALLY WHATS LACKING. It's education that should be stressed not banning holding phone to ear. I acknowledge my driving experience (41 yo) counts for something but anyone can drive and hold a phone it they have thier attitude right.
They need to keep those drivers ed gruesome film images in their head.
And no matter how good a driver you are, there's always going to be situations out of your control that can and will lead to an accident. Driving while using a cellphone absolutely increases EVERYONE'S likelihood of being unable to avoid an accident if such a situation arises.
Oh yeah, and one more thing in regards to the author's summary...
"But the fact is that all cell phone-owner drivers are going to have to face reality at some point and buy a hands-free device."
Um, how about all those people who know better than to use a cellphone (hand-free or not) while driving? Seriously, I understand the desire, and all the rationalizing people do, but it wasn't long ago that you weren't able to make phone calls from the car...it's not like it's that hard to just wait. I have NEVER felt "Oh my god, I really wish I had made that call 5 minutes sooner from my car".
--Rachel Rosmarin, Editor of Tom's Guide
To "Annoyed": many folks who self-judge themselves as being able to handle distraction actually perform as poorly as anyone else in controlled experiments. It's of course possible that you are the one exception in 10,000 individuals, but public policy should not be exception based.
Better methods to improve driver control behavior would not be ones that many would accept - a separate sealed compartment for the driver (to avoid distraction by passengers), induction of stimulants (to improve attention and reaction time), and cognitive workload monitoring (to maintain appropriate levels of performance over time, fatigue detection, etc.).
Simpler and more appealing, perhaps, would simply disable use of a phone in a moving vehicle (you could use it while stopped); we found in general passenger distraction to be less than that of a phone participant because they shared contextual cues. In addition, food, loose materials that move while driving, etc. would also have to be banned (and at least according to a somewhat discredited AAA study were a larger influence on physical distraction of the driver than, e.g., holding the phone).
And even better would be just to make the road as well as the cockpit more predictable. Sealing roads in vacuum tunnels should do the trick ;-).
Frankly, once autonomous vehicle technology gets to the point of mass reliability, I can easily see that being mandated, with manual control eliminated. In general, driving as it exists today is too difficult a task for humans to perform reliably.