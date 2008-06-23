10 Ways to Beat the New Hands-Free Laws

Iqua 603 Sun
Iqua’s 603 Sun is currently available, but not from any major U.S. retailers. A Pricegrabber.com search reveals that the headset can be obtained from J&R or NewEgg, as well as a few other online stores, for about $75.
The trendiness of green gadgets aside, the Sun appears to offer some true benefits, such as largely eliminating the need to remember to charge your Bluetooth headset. The front face of the Sun is a solar panel, and it steals most of the power it needs to run from ambient indoor light, with the occasional field trip outside, too, for some extra energy.
The Sun must initially be charged through its USB port in a wall socket for about two hours. After that, it should stay powered on indefinitely.
The Sun is bulky — it is 1.9” long and 0.5” thick — and it weighs half an ounce, which is more than twice the weight of most of the other headsets in this roundup. Its dull grayish-black color shows that Iqua made little effort to upgrade the Sun’s looks. In some ways, even the Sun’s current bulky size is an achievement in solar technology, though — it must be the size that it is to house the panel and necessary solar cells to keep the device juiced.
The solar panel is not just a solar panel, though — it is also a big button that handles powering the headset on and off, accepting and rejecting calls, activating voice dialing, and redialing. Multifunction buttons save real estate, but they can also be confusing, since using them means you have to learn how long to depress the button to activate each function.
The Sun attaches to your ear via an earbud, but it also comes with a loop attachment to secure the headset. Green buyers should be warned that, unlike almost every other headset manufacturer, Iqua does not advertise any proprietary noise cancellation technology in the Sun.
And no matter how good a driver you are, there's always going to be situations out of your control that can and will lead to an accident. Driving while using a cellphone absolutely increases EVERYONE'S likelihood of being unable to avoid an accident if such a situation arises.
Oh yeah, and one more thing in regards to the author's summary...
"But the fact is that all cell phone-owner drivers are going to have to face reality at some point and buy a hands-free device."
Um, how about all those people who know better than to use a cellphone (hand-free or not) while driving? Seriously, I understand the desire, and all the rationalizing people do, but it wasn't long ago that you weren't able to make phone calls from the car...it's not like it's that hard to just wait. I have NEVER felt "Oh my god, I really wish I had made that call 5 minutes sooner from my car".
--Rachel Rosmarin, Editor of Tom's Guide
To "Annoyed": many folks who self-judge themselves as being able to handle distraction actually perform as poorly as anyone else in controlled experiments. It's of course possible that you are the one exception in 10,000 individuals, but public policy should not be exception based.
Better methods to improve driver control behavior would not be ones that many would accept - a separate sealed compartment for the driver (to avoid distraction by passengers), induction of stimulants (to improve attention and reaction time), and cognitive workload monitoring (to maintain appropriate levels of performance over time, fatigue detection, etc.).
Simpler and more appealing, perhaps, would simply disable use of a phone in a moving vehicle (you could use it while stopped); we found in general passenger distraction to be less than that of a phone participant because they shared contextual cues. In addition, food, loose materials that move while driving, etc. would also have to be banned (and at least according to a somewhat discredited AAA study were a larger influence on physical distraction of the driver than, e.g., holding the phone).
And even better would be just to make the road as well as the cockpit more predictable. Sealing roads in vacuum tunnels should do the trick ;-).
Frankly, once autonomous vehicle technology gets to the point of mass reliability, I can easily see that being mandated, with manual control eliminated. In general, driving as it exists today is too difficult a task for humans to perform reliably.