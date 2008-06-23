10 Ways to Beat the New Hands-Free Laws

Iqua 603 Sun

Iqua’s 603 Sun is currently available, but not from any major U.S. retailers. A Pricegrabber.com search reveals that the headset can be obtained from J&R or NewEgg, as well as a few other online stores, for about $75.

The trendiness of green gadgets aside, the Sun appears to offer some true benefits, such as largely eliminating the need to remember to charge your Bluetooth headset. The front face of the Sun is a solar panel, and it steals most of the power it needs to run from ambient indoor light, with the occasional field trip outside, too, for some extra energy.

The Sun must initially be charged through its USB port in a wall socket for about two hours. After that, it should stay powered on indefinitely.

The Sun is bulky — it is 1.9” long and 0.5” thick — and it weighs half an ounce, which is more than twice the weight of most of the other headsets in this roundup. Its dull grayish-black color shows that Iqua made little effort to upgrade the Sun’s looks. In some ways, even the Sun’s current bulky size is an achievement in solar technology, though — it must be the size that it is to house the panel and necessary solar cells to keep the device juiced.

The solar panel is not just a solar panel, though — it is also a big button that handles powering the headset on and off, accepting and rejecting calls, activating voice dialing, and redialing. Multifunction buttons save real estate, but they can also be confusing, since using them means you have to learn how long to depress the button to activate each function.

The Sun attaches to your ear via an earbud, but it also comes with a loop attachment to secure the headset. Green buyers should be warned that, unlike almost every other headset manufacturer, Iqua does not advertise any proprietary noise cancellation technology in the Sun.