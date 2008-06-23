10 Ways to Beat the New Hands-Free Laws

Joby Zivio
Whenever I show someone a picture of the Zivio, I hear a lot of “oohs” and “ahhs.” So, prepare to ooh and ahh...
I can’t say much about the Zivio’s call quality, having never tested the headset, but I can tell you what Joby has promised: 10 hours of talk time, 300 hours of standby time, USB-charging, and dimensions of 2.1” by 0.6” by 0.3” with the microphone retracted.
The Zivio’s design incorporates a retractable boom microphone; it will be one of the first on the market to do so. Needle thin, this metal alloy piece should make for more than decent sound quality, since in our experience the closer a microphone in a Bluetooth headset is to your mouth, the better sound will be. Of course, the boom also makes the headset look especially large, and some people might object to the mild “telemarketer” look of the ensemble. We assume that the extended boom is not required for the headset to work, and merely enhances sound quality — I’d probably keep it tucked in most of the time.
Two buttons are visible on the headset — one to increase volume and one to lower it, and they likely implement other functions as well.
In some photos, the Zivio is shown with an ear loop for stability, while in others its earbud (an especially ergonomic-looking one) is all that’s keeping it in the model’s ear. The Zivio will come with several interchangeable gel earbud covers for various ear sizes and shapes.
Now for the colors: we’ve spotted light blue, white, pink, copper, and brown in the company’s preview marketing materials. Black is simply too dull for this accessory, I suppose, though the company promises only black at launch. A fuller color gamut seems like it would appeal to a variety of tastes. The design itself suggests a “Jetsons” sensibility: a retro-looking piece of modern technology that reminds me of what people thought the future would look like during the 1960s.
first ruin it for the rest of us. When Im doing something distracting
the first thing I think of is how I must compensate by concentrating that much harder on the road. hands free laws make no sence for good drivers. I could almost see it(but not really) if it was applied to
standard transmission vehicles. The were many distractions just as bad as phones(or worse) before they came along. Its not the phones that are at fault, its the drivers. Holding it to your head is the easiest part. Some wiseguy researchers test a few people under what conditions I dont know, and they come up with idea that its some big hazard. I wasnt part of those tests. If you talk to me on the phone when Im driving it sounds like Im distracted and not really paying attention to you because Im not-Im paying attention to the road!
If you tested my reaction time would be similar. And while we are on the subject, reaction is a moronic catch-phrase that these researchers like to throw around. Your reaction time is just one little tiny tiny part of driving safe. Tou can have reactions twice as slow as a 16 yo and be 10 times as safe. Driving defensively, leaving plenty of space, expecting everyone else to mess up at any time etc etc is what makes you drive safe, not so much this
myopic aspect called reaction time. The whole movement is a sham since is focuses on that instead of encouraging overall safe habits and attitudes, which is REALLY WHATS LACKING. It's education that should be stressed not banning holding phone to ear. I acknowledge my driving experience (41 yo) counts for something but anyone can drive and hold a phone it they have thier attitude right.
They need to keep those drivers ed gruesome film images in their head.
And no matter how good a driver you are, there's always going to be situations out of your control that can and will lead to an accident. Driving while using a cellphone absolutely increases EVERYONE'S likelihood of being unable to avoid an accident if such a situation arises.
Oh yeah, and one more thing in regards to the author's summary...
"But the fact is that all cell phone-owner drivers are going to have to face reality at some point and buy a hands-free device."
Um, how about all those people who know better than to use a cellphone (hand-free or not) while driving? Seriously, I understand the desire, and all the rationalizing people do, but it wasn't long ago that you weren't able to make phone calls from the car...it's not like it's that hard to just wait. I have NEVER felt "Oh my god, I really wish I had made that call 5 minutes sooner from my car".
--Rachel Rosmarin, Editor of Tom's Guide
To "Annoyed": many folks who self-judge themselves as being able to handle distraction actually perform as poorly as anyone else in controlled experiments. It's of course possible that you are the one exception in 10,000 individuals, but public policy should not be exception based.
Better methods to improve driver control behavior would not be ones that many would accept - a separate sealed compartment for the driver (to avoid distraction by passengers), induction of stimulants (to improve attention and reaction time), and cognitive workload monitoring (to maintain appropriate levels of performance over time, fatigue detection, etc.).
Simpler and more appealing, perhaps, would simply disable use of a phone in a moving vehicle (you could use it while stopped); we found in general passenger distraction to be less than that of a phone participant because they shared contextual cues. In addition, food, loose materials that move while driving, etc. would also have to be banned (and at least according to a somewhat discredited AAA study were a larger influence on physical distraction of the driver than, e.g., holding the phone).
And even better would be just to make the road as well as the cockpit more predictable. Sealing roads in vacuum tunnels should do the trick ;-).
Frankly, once autonomous vehicle technology gets to the point of mass reliability, I can easily see that being mandated, with manual control eliminated. In general, driving as it exists today is too difficult a task for humans to perform reliably.