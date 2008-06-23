10 Ways to Beat the New Hands-Free Laws

Joby Zivio

Whenever I show someone a picture of the Zivio, I hear a lot of “oohs” and “ahhs.” So, prepare to ooh and ahh...

I can’t say much about the Zivio’s call quality, having never tested the headset, but I can tell you what Joby has promised: 10 hours of talk time, 300 hours of standby time, USB-charging, and dimensions of 2.1” by 0.6” by 0.3” with the microphone retracted.

The Zivio’s design incorporates a retractable boom microphone; it will be one of the first on the market to do so. Needle thin, this metal alloy piece should make for more than decent sound quality, since in our experience the closer a microphone in a Bluetooth headset is to your mouth, the better sound will be. Of course, the boom also makes the headset look especially large, and some people might object to the mild “telemarketer” look of the ensemble. We assume that the extended boom is not required for the headset to work, and merely enhances sound quality — I’d probably keep it tucked in most of the time.

Two buttons are visible on the headset — one to increase volume and one to lower it, and they likely implement other functions as well.

In some photos, the Zivio is shown with an ear loop for stability, while in others its earbud (an especially ergonomic-looking one) is all that’s keeping it in the model’s ear. The Zivio will come with several interchangeable gel earbud covers for various ear sizes and shapes.

Now for the colors: we’ve spotted light blue, white, pink, copper, and brown in the company’s preview marketing materials. Black is simply too dull for this accessory, I suppose, though the company promises only black at launch. A fuller color gamut seems like it would appeal to a variety of tastes. The design itself suggests a “Jetsons” sensibility: a retro-looking piece of modern technology that reminds me of what people thought the future would look like during the 1960s.