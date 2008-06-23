10 Ways to Beat the New Hands-Free Laws

Parrot Minikit
Like the Supertooth 3, the Minikit is a Bluetooth speakerphone that clips to the sun visor in your car. It is curvy and shaped like an upside-down computer mouse, and is about the same size, too, at 4.3” long. The buttons, speaker, and control knob are all shiny black, while the rest of the unit is contrasted in matte black.
Rather than using a magnet, a metal clip hooks into the Minikit and also onto the visor. Volume is controlled by the central knob, which minimizes the number of buttons on the face of the unit, and keeps it looking simple. The feel of the unit is sturdy and compact — it is slightly smaller than the Supertooth 3.
Battery Life
The Minikit ships with a USB/AC adapter as well as a car charger, but I hardly used them; the battery seems to last for weeks. Parrot says the device will last for ten hours worth of conversation and 14 days of standby time. The Minikit takes about an hour to full charge from an empty battery, and a simple LED indicator on the device turns from orange to green when the battery is charged.
Unlike the Supertooth 3, the Minikit actually has a power button, meaning you can turn it off if you want, and it will shut itself off after about 15 minutes away from your paired phone. That means every time you go back to your car (if you leave the device inside the car), you’ll need to press the tiny power button on the upper left hand side of the Minikit.
Usability
To some degree, a big round knob is easier to grasp while driving than pressing a flat button. In an ideal world, a hands-free device would be truly hands-free, but the Minikit requires you to reach up and press the green button on the left to answer a call, and the red button on the right to end a call. The center knob controls volume, menu navigation and option selection (such as choosing your language).
While the Minikit does not have a text-to-speech feature to read out the names of your callers, it is able to receive 150 phone numbers from your phone and can learn voice recognition tags for each name (and even multiple numbers like “home” and “cell” for each name). However, one of the phones we tested — the Treo 650, which appears on Parrot’s online list of compatible phones for the Minikit — had a bug related to this feature where the device could not receive data transferred by the phone. We are awaiting a tech support fix for this feature on the Treo, but we were able to successfully send contacts and record voice tags with a Blackberry Curve.
Unlike the Supertooth 3, when you receive an incoming call on the Minikit, a small chime sounds on the device and you can answer immediately without waiting for the phone to figure out who is calling — a benefit of operating without text-to-speech.
Sound quality
The Minikit gets loud. That’s great for highway driving, and especially useful when you need to keep your windows down due to a busted air conditioner. Parrot has been working with voice signal processing and in-car audio for nearly 15 years, so it makes sense that the company’s speakerphone would be powerful and robust. Luckily, it is also extremely clear on both ends — callers told me they couldn’t tell I was using a speakerphone.
Comfort
Three cheers for not sticking something in your ear! The use of a speakerphone keeps your ear unsullied and your hands on the wheel most of the time. Reaching up occasionally to answer a call can be dangerous, and I’d rather not do it, but grasping and turning the knob is far more comfortable than seeking out tiny buttons on the unit itself, as the Supertooth 3 requires.
Conclusion
It seems that text-to-speech and reliable voice dialing features force a $30 premium on a speakerphone: the Minikit sells for about $70, compared to the Supertooth’s $99. But superior and loud call quality, in a curvy, compact form-factor, make the Minikit a contender.
first ruin it for the rest of us. When Im doing something distracting
the first thing I think of is how I must compensate by concentrating that much harder on the road. hands free laws make no sence for good drivers. I could almost see it(but not really) if it was applied to
standard transmission vehicles. The were many distractions just as bad as phones(or worse) before they came along. Its not the phones that are at fault, its the drivers. Holding it to your head is the easiest part. Some wiseguy researchers test a few people under what conditions I dont know, and they come up with idea that its some big hazard. I wasnt part of those tests. If you talk to me on the phone when Im driving it sounds like Im distracted and not really paying attention to you because Im not-Im paying attention to the road!
If you tested my reaction time would be similar. And while we are on the subject, reaction is a moronic catch-phrase that these researchers like to throw around. Your reaction time is just one little tiny tiny part of driving safe. Tou can have reactions twice as slow as a 16 yo and be 10 times as safe. Driving defensively, leaving plenty of space, expecting everyone else to mess up at any time etc etc is what makes you drive safe, not so much this
myopic aspect called reaction time. The whole movement is a sham since is focuses on that instead of encouraging overall safe habits and attitudes, which is REALLY WHATS LACKING. It's education that should be stressed not banning holding phone to ear. I acknowledge my driving experience (41 yo) counts for something but anyone can drive and hold a phone it they have thier attitude right.
They need to keep those drivers ed gruesome film images in their head.
And no matter how good a driver you are, there's always going to be situations out of your control that can and will lead to an accident. Driving while using a cellphone absolutely increases EVERYONE'S likelihood of being unable to avoid an accident if such a situation arises.
Oh yeah, and one more thing in regards to the author's summary...
"But the fact is that all cell phone-owner drivers are going to have to face reality at some point and buy a hands-free device."
Um, how about all those people who know better than to use a cellphone (hand-free or not) while driving? Seriously, I understand the desire, and all the rationalizing people do, but it wasn't long ago that you weren't able to make phone calls from the car...it's not like it's that hard to just wait. I have NEVER felt "Oh my god, I really wish I had made that call 5 minutes sooner from my car".
--Rachel Rosmarin, Editor of Tom's Guide
To "Annoyed": many folks who self-judge themselves as being able to handle distraction actually perform as poorly as anyone else in controlled experiments. It's of course possible that you are the one exception in 10,000 individuals, but public policy should not be exception based.
Better methods to improve driver control behavior would not be ones that many would accept - a separate sealed compartment for the driver (to avoid distraction by passengers), induction of stimulants (to improve attention and reaction time), and cognitive workload monitoring (to maintain appropriate levels of performance over time, fatigue detection, etc.).
Simpler and more appealing, perhaps, would simply disable use of a phone in a moving vehicle (you could use it while stopped); we found in general passenger distraction to be less than that of a phone participant because they shared contextual cues. In addition, food, loose materials that move while driving, etc. would also have to be banned (and at least according to a somewhat discredited AAA study were a larger influence on physical distraction of the driver than, e.g., holding the phone).
And even better would be just to make the road as well as the cockpit more predictable. Sealing roads in vacuum tunnels should do the trick ;-).
Frankly, once autonomous vehicle technology gets to the point of mass reliability, I can easily see that being mandated, with manual control eliminated. In general, driving as it exists today is too difficult a task for humans to perform reliably.