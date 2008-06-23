10 Ways to Beat the New Hands-Free Laws

Parrot Minikit

Like the Supertooth 3, the Minikit is a Bluetooth speakerphone that clips to the sun visor in your car. It is curvy and shaped like an upside-down computer mouse, and is about the same size, too, at 4.3” long. The buttons, speaker, and control knob are all shiny black, while the rest of the unit is contrasted in matte black.

Rather than using a magnet, a metal clip hooks into the Minikit and also onto the visor. Volume is controlled by the central knob, which minimizes the number of buttons on the face of the unit, and keeps it looking simple. The feel of the unit is sturdy and compact — it is slightly smaller than the Supertooth 3.

Battery Life

The Minikit ships with a USB/AC adapter as well as a car charger, but I hardly used them; the battery seems to last for weeks. Parrot says the device will last for ten hours worth of conversation and 14 days of standby time. The Minikit takes about an hour to full charge from an empty battery, and a simple LED indicator on the device turns from orange to green when the battery is charged.

Unlike the Supertooth 3, the Minikit actually has a power button, meaning you can turn it off if you want, and it will shut itself off after about 15 minutes away from your paired phone. That means every time you go back to your car (if you leave the device inside the car), you’ll need to press the tiny power button on the upper left hand side of the Minikit.

Usability

To some degree, a big round knob is easier to grasp while driving than pressing a flat button. In an ideal world, a hands-free device would be truly hands-free, but the Minikit requires you to reach up and press the green button on the left to answer a call, and the red button on the right to end a call. The center knob controls volume, menu navigation and option selection (such as choosing your language).

While the Minikit does not have a text-to-speech feature to read out the names of your callers, it is able to receive 150 phone numbers from your phone and can learn voice recognition tags for each name (and even multiple numbers like “home” and “cell” for each name). However, one of the phones we tested — the Treo 650, which appears on Parrot’s online list of compatible phones for the Minikit — had a bug related to this feature where the device could not receive data transferred by the phone. We are awaiting a tech support fix for this feature on the Treo, but we were able to successfully send contacts and record voice tags with a Blackberry Curve.

Unlike the Supertooth 3, when you receive an incoming call on the Minikit, a small chime sounds on the device and you can answer immediately without waiting for the phone to figure out who is calling — a benefit of operating without text-to-speech.

Sound quality

The Minikit gets loud. That’s great for highway driving, and especially useful when you need to keep your windows down due to a busted air conditioner. Parrot has been working with voice signal processing and in-car audio for nearly 15 years, so it makes sense that the company’s speakerphone would be powerful and robust. Luckily, it is also extremely clear on both ends — callers told me they couldn’t tell I was using a speakerphone.

Comfort

Three cheers for not sticking something in your ear! The use of a speakerphone keeps your ear unsullied and your hands on the wheel most of the time. Reaching up occasionally to answer a call can be dangerous, and I’d rather not do it, but grasping and turning the knob is far more comfortable than seeking out tiny buttons on the unit itself, as the Supertooth 3 requires.

Conclusion

It seems that text-to-speech and reliable voice dialing features force a $30 premium on a speakerphone: the Minikit sells for about $70, compared to the Supertooth’s $99. But superior and loud call quality, in a curvy, compact form-factor, make the Minikit a contender.