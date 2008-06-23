Trending

10 Ways to Beat the New Hands-Free Laws

By

On July 1, Calif. and Wash. will join other states to make hands-free driving the rule of the road. Our ten Bluetooth headset picks keep you safe, while minimizing the cyborg look.

Parrot Minikit

Like the Supertooth 3, the Minikit is a Bluetooth speakerphone that clips to the sun visor in your car. It is curvy and shaped like an upside-down computer mouse, and is about the same size, too, at 4.3” long. The buttons, speaker, and control knob are all shiny black, while the rest of the unit is contrasted in matte black.

Rather than using a magnet, a metal clip hooks into the Minikit and also onto the visor. Volume is controlled by the central knob, which minimizes the number of buttons on the face of the unit, and keeps it looking simple. The feel of the unit is sturdy and compact — it is slightly smaller than the Supertooth 3.

Battery Life

The Minikit ships with a USB/AC adapter as well as a car charger, but I hardly used them; the battery seems to last for weeks. Parrot says the device will last for ten hours worth of conversation and 14 days of standby time. The Minikit takes about an hour to full charge from an empty battery, and a simple LED indicator on the device turns from orange to green when the battery is charged.

Unlike the Supertooth 3, the Minikit actually has a power button, meaning you can turn it off if you want, and it will shut itself off after about 15 minutes away from your paired phone. That means every time you go back to your car (if you leave the device inside the car), you’ll need to press the tiny power button on the upper left hand side of the Minikit.

Usability

To some degree, a big round knob is easier to grasp while driving than pressing a flat button. In an ideal world, a hands-free device would be truly hands-free, but the Minikit requires you to reach up and press the green button on the left to answer a call, and the red button on the right to end a call. The center knob controls volume, menu navigation and option selection (such as choosing your language).

While the Minikit does not have a text-to-speech feature to read out the names of your callers, it is able to receive 150 phone numbers from your phone and can learn voice recognition tags for each name (and even multiple numbers like “home” and “cell” for each name). However, one of the phones we tested — the Treo 650, which appears on Parrot’s online list of compatible phones for the Minikit — had a bug related to this feature where the device could not receive data transferred by the phone. We are awaiting a tech support fix for this feature on the Treo, but we were able to successfully send contacts and record voice tags with a Blackberry Curve.

Unlike the Supertooth 3, when you receive an incoming call on the Minikit, a small chime sounds on the device and you can answer immediately without waiting for the phone to figure out who is calling — a benefit of operating without text-to-speech.

Sound quality

The Minikit gets loud. That’s great for highway driving, and especially useful when you need to keep your windows down due to a busted air conditioner. Parrot has been working with voice signal processing and in-car audio for nearly 15 years, so it makes sense that the company’s speakerphone would be powerful and robust. Luckily, it is also extremely clear on both ends — callers told me they couldn’t tell I was using a speakerphone.

Comfort

Three cheers for not sticking something in your ear! The use of a speakerphone keeps your ear unsullied and your hands on the wheel most of the time. Reaching up occasionally to answer a call can be dangerous, and I’d rather not do it, but grasping and turning the knob is far more comfortable than seeking out tiny buttons on the unit itself, as the Supertooth 3 requires.

Conclusion

It seems that text-to-speech and reliable voice dialing features force a $30 premium on a speakerphone: the Minikit sells for about $70, compared to the Supertooth’s $99. But superior and loud call quality, in a curvy, compact form-factor, make the Minikit a contender.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • RichardW 24 June 2008 03:52
    The Toyota Prius has a BlueTooth cell phone option that connects your cell phone to the car's audio system. There is a microphone built in to the dashboard. Works great.
    Reply
  • RichardW 24 June 2008 03:52
    The Toyota Prius has a BlueTooth cell phone option that connects your cell phone to the car's audio system. There is a microphone built in to the dashboard. Works great.
    Reply
  • 24 June 2008 05:29
    such laws are total BS. Some drivers that cant manage to put driving
    first ruin it for the rest of us. When Im doing something distracting
    the first thing I think of is how I must compensate by concentrating that much harder on the road. hands free laws make no sence for good drivers. I could almost see it(but not really) if it was applied to
    standard transmission vehicles. The were many distractions just as bad as phones(or worse) before they came along. Its not the phones that are at fault, its the drivers. Holding it to your head is the easiest part. Some wiseguy researchers test a few people under what conditions I dont know, and they come up with idea that its some big hazard. I wasnt part of those tests. If you talk to me on the phone when Im driving it sounds like Im distracted and not really paying attention to you because Im not-Im paying attention to the road!
    If you tested my reaction time would be similar. And while we are on the subject, reaction is a moronic catch-phrase that these researchers like to throw around. Your reaction time is just one little tiny tiny part of driving safe. Tou can have reactions twice as slow as a 16 yo and be 10 times as safe. Driving defensively, leaving plenty of space, expecting everyone else to mess up at any time etc etc is what makes you drive safe, not so much this
    myopic aspect called reaction time. The whole movement is a sham since is focuses on that instead of encouraging overall safe habits and attitudes, which is REALLY WHATS LACKING. It's education that should be stressed not banning holding phone to ear. I acknowledge my driving experience (41 yo) counts for something but anyone can drive and hold a phone it they have thier attitude right.
    They need to keep those drivers ed gruesome film images in their head.
    Reply
  • 24 June 2008 11:12
    I can't believe anyone could honestly think using a cellphone while driving _isn't_ a huge hazard. It is, period. No debate, ne qualifications, nothing. Anything that distracts you from driving, or prevents perfect response to emergency conditions is a hazard for drivers, and more importantly, all people, animals, and property in their way. Driving on public roads is a privilege granted by the state, NOT a right. When you can't be trusted to drive safely, your privilege is limited to ensure the safety of all other people...welcome to a democracy.

    And no matter how good a driver you are, there's always going to be situations out of your control that can and will lead to an accident. Driving while using a cellphone absolutely increases EVERYONE'S likelihood of being unable to avoid an accident if such a situation arises.

    Oh yeah, and one more thing in regards to the author's summary...

    "But the fact is that all cell phone-owner drivers are going to have to face reality at some point and buy a hands-free device."

    Um, how about all those people who know better than to use a cellphone (hand-free or not) while driving? Seriously, I understand the desire, and all the rationalizing people do, but it wasn't long ago that you weren't able to make phone calls from the car...it's not like it's that hard to just wait. I have NEVER felt "Oh my god, I really wish I had made that call 5 minutes sooner from my car".
    Reply
  • 24 June 2008 20:17
    This style article from Tom's is annoying. Why is there no summary that compares the sound quality and other features in a table? Do you guys really expect that I am going to plow through ten write-ups as a casual browser? I look for a summary and conclusions and if one or two items sound interesting I will likely go back and read the details on those.
    Reply
  • Tomsguiderachel 24 June 2008 22:01
    Thanks for your comment, ee. We will take it into account going forward. As you know, Tom's Guide is designed for a different type of tech enthusiast than Tom's Hardware, so, naturally, we are experimenting with different article formats. Your feedback is appreciated!
    --Rachel Rosmarin, Editor of Tom's Guide
    Reply
  • 25 June 2008 00:38
    I agree with ee...a comparison page would be nice. I have the Blueant Supertooth light, which is the predecessor to the one you review in the article. I love it. Had one in my wife's car for 6 months and just had to recharge it for the first time. Sound is decent and the price is just $66 on amazon with free shipping right now. No bothersome text-to-speech crap either....
    Reply
  • 25 June 2008 02:01
    I would be more interested in a review of Bluetooth GPS or Bluetooth car radio setups. I also would like to see how well they work with different phones. All of the units I have tried with windows mobile 6 or 6.1 phones fail to connect reliably (No connection,recieve no send, send no recieve), this is true even If reinitiate the pairing after getting in the car.
    Reply
  • gorbag 25 June 2008 21:38
    As someone who has performed driving distraction research in past years, I have to agree that these laws mandating hands-free phones are silly. The primary distractor in using a phone in vehicle is cognitive - you are paying attention to the conversation instead of the driving situation. We found the impact was as strong as cataloging your CD collection while driving - equivalent to physical distractors.

    To "Annoyed": many folks who self-judge themselves as being able to handle distraction actually perform as poorly as anyone else in controlled experiments. It's of course possible that you are the one exception in 10,000 individuals, but public policy should not be exception based.

    Better methods to improve driver control behavior would not be ones that many would accept - a separate sealed compartment for the driver (to avoid distraction by passengers), induction of stimulants (to improve attention and reaction time), and cognitive workload monitoring (to maintain appropriate levels of performance over time, fatigue detection, etc.).

    Simpler and more appealing, perhaps, would simply disable use of a phone in a moving vehicle (you could use it while stopped); we found in general passenger distraction to be less than that of a phone participant because they shared contextual cues. In addition, food, loose materials that move while driving, etc. would also have to be banned (and at least according to a somewhat discredited AAA study were a larger influence on physical distraction of the driver than, e.g., holding the phone).

    And even better would be just to make the road as well as the cockpit more predictable. Sealing roads in vacuum tunnels should do the trick ;-).

    Frankly, once autonomous vehicle technology gets to the point of mass reliability, I can easily see that being mandated, with manual control eliminated. In general, driving as it exists today is too difficult a task for humans to perform reliably.
    Reply
  • 26 June 2008 05:55
    I would go further than saying having a phone in hand is distracting to the best of drivers; and say even a headset is a dangerous distraction. I say this as someone who has been driving with a headset for about 5 years. I love my Jawbone 1.0, mainly because most of my cars are convertibles and my voice comes through crystal clear. However, I am all to conscious of the danger of splitting my concentration in too many directions. I have been racing for 5 years and driving for 15 years and I have no tickets on my record, so I would say I qualify as a safe, expert driver. But, even so, I would say no one is a completely safe driver when they are talking on the phone, irregardless of whether their hands are occupied of not.
    Reply