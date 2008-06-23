10 Ways to Beat the New Hands-Free Laws

Motorola Motopure H12

At first glance, the Motopure looks like a miniature old-time transistor radio. This gives it a retro, 1940s feel — a historical sense of what we used to think futuristic technology should look like.

The grill-like outer shield features a round multifunction button that reminds me of the old radio’s knob. But like old radios, the Motopure is bigger than it needs to be: it is 1.7” long, 0.7” wide, and a hefty 0.5” thick (the thickest headset in our roundup). It is light for its size, though, at 0.4 ounces.

Motorola decided to make the optional ear loop a clear plastic rather than the traditional black. Because of this, the headset looks less bulky, and the loop itself is almost invisible.

British soccer star David Beckham endorses this headset because, according to Motorola’s tagline, “he knows a thing or two about loud crowds.” For some people, this association could enhance the device’s status as a fashion statement.

There are a few diamond-encrusted versions of the Motopure floating around. We don’t the know the price. As they say, if you have to ask...

Battery Life

Because of its heft, the Motopure can hold a stronger battery than the Jawbone — it lasts for over five hours of talk time and at least a week on standby.

One of the Motopure’s most attractive and convenient aspects is its two charging stations. The first is a stand or dock that uses magnets to snap in the headset’s connecting contacts and hold it upright, like a cordless phone, while it is charging. The other charger is a traveling case that the Motopure slips into, plastic ear loop and all. It also uses magnets to hold the headset securely. The Motopure has a mini USB slot, but a USB cable for charging does not ship with the headset box.

Usability

The big round button on the front headset handles most of the Motopure’s functions through differently timed presses. A plus-and-minus volume button (a bumpy but skinny bar) is placed on one side of the headset. If you press the plus and minus sides of the button at the same time, it mutes outgoing sound.

Unlike many headsets, this one has a dedicated power switch on the top — not a button — that can toggled to turn off the device when not in use. This conserves battery power, but it also makes it simpler to turn on and pair the device, because there’s no confusion about whether or not the headset actually is on (if the switch points to “on,” it’s on!)

Sound Quality

The difference in audio quality between Jawbone’s Noise Assassin and Motorola’s Crystal Talk was tangible, but because the Motopure doesn’t have to touch your cheek for its noise cancellation to work, it might be more effective overall for a wider group of people.

When talking to someone who is using the Motopure you can hear an intermittent soft crackling hiss — I think this is the Crystal Talk at work, filtering out other noises. The crackling hiss does not get in the way of a conversation, and because the sound quality stays at a high level nearly all of the time, it is hardly a deal breaker. The Jawbone definitely sounds better, however. From Motopure user’s perspective, incoming audio sounds nearly as good as the Jawbone. Overall, the Motopure takes second place for audio quality in our roundup.

Comfort

Like the Jawbone, your mileage may vary in terms of comfort with the Motopure: it all depends on the size and shape of your ears. Some testers found the clear plastic ear loop to be stiff, sharp and irritating, while others wore it as though wearing nothing at all. Some people need the loop to hold the earbud in place, while for others the earbud stayed secure without the loop.

For those who liked the ear loop, it was flexible enough and thin enough to fit around glasses.

Conclusion

Though the Motopure’s list price is $120 — close to the Jawbone — it now sells for around $70, making it look like a bargain. If the Motopure fits you, you like its utilitarian-chic style ,and you don’t want to spend $130 on the Jawbone, you should buy this headset.