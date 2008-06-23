10 Ways to Beat the New Hands-Free Laws

BlueAnt Supertooth 3
A hands-free speakerphone is one of the best ways to combat the Bluetooth headset’s awkwardness and ugliness factors. You don’t have to stick it in your ear, and you don’t have to make a fashion statement with it — all you have to do is stick it to the sun visor or dashboard of your car, and leave it there when you exit your vehicle.
Some cars have a system like BlueAnt’s SuperTooth 3 programmed into the car sound system itself, but if you didn’t buy a car with that feature, the SuperTooth 3 is an affordable option. It looks like a shiny black candy bar, and adheres tightly to your sun visor via a surprisingly strong magnetic clip. It weighs only 4 ounces and is less than 5” long, with three visible icons: a round speaker, a talk button, and a hang-up button; the small volume buttons are on the top. A very tiny blinking blue light shows that the device is still on. The SuperTooth’s designers could certainly have made an uglier device.
With your visor in the “up” position, the speakerphone sits about 6 to 8 inches from your mouth. If you don’t like the way it looks in front of you, rotate the visor to your right or left. With the SuperTooth on your visor, you won’t want to bring the visor down to block the sun, so invest in some fashionable shades instead.
The downside to a speakerphone is, of course, the fact that anyone riding in the car with you can hear your entire conversation. That’s a vote in favor of headsets, so if you’re shy or often ride with carpool, bear in mind that any loudspeaker could cramp your style.
Usability
The SuperTooth 3 is more “hands-free” than just about any other hands-free device, including headsets and speakerphones, because it talks to you. It tells you who is calling so you don’t need to pick up your phone and look at it, and it allows you to answer calls without pressing a button on the phone or device: you simply say “okay,” or “answer.” This is called “text-to-speech.” If your phone offers voice dialing features — most Blackberrys do, for example, while the iPhone does not — you can also command the SuperTooth to call people in your phone book without actually dialing by hand.
Setup with the SuperTooth is easy, because it gives voice instructions about what you should do — push the send key, set the language, and so forth. We chose British English because, well, it sounds fancy. But you can also choose from American English, French, Italian, Spanish, German, etc.
Most phones will allow the SuperTooth to upload their address books — that’s how it reads off the names of incoming callers. In its memory it can store the address books of up to eight phones. If you have a SIM card, the SuperTooth can’t read contacts off the SIM, so store them on the phone itself.
All of these features worked as advertised in our tests, with the exception of the announcing of incoming calls. My phone rang twice before the SuperTooth beeped in recognition, then the phone rang once more before the SuperTooth could process the name of the caller (in one instance, the name “Marty” inexplicably sounded something like “Bruce” in the American English accent, prompting me to switch to the more decipherable British English). By the time the SuperTooth said the name, though, and I said “okay,” the phone had rung four times. It doesn’t take this long on every incoming call, but occasionally it does.
Battery Life
If a gadget is designed to stay in your car, its battery must be pretty hardy. The SuperTooth 3 is supposed to give 15 hours of talk time and an impressive 800 hours of standby time (that’s 33.3 days). So far, I’ve charged it once and left it in the car. It has been two weeks.
As if that’s not enough juice, the SuperTooth 3 also comes with a car charger, so you’ll never have to bring it inside (though an AC adapter is included as well). You won’t want to use the car charger while you’re driving, though, because the power cord will stretch from the sun visor through your field of vision down to the outlet.
Another feature, which may or may not be battery-focused, is the way the device pairs itself again with your phone every time you return to your car. If you’ve been away for more than 20 seconds, the device un-pairs, and when it returns, it senses your presence not by constantly searching out a Bluetooth signal, but by the vibrations it feels when you open the car door to get back in. When it feels you, it seeks to pair. I imagine that if the SuperTooth 3 were instead to always be seeking out your phone via Bluetooth, the battery would wear down much faster. This “jolt awake” method must save battery life.
Comfort
The pleasure of not sticking a piece of plastic and metal into your inner ear is notable, but any dash or visor-mounted speakerphone can provide that comfort. For those who’ve struggled with in-ear devices — perhaps they have unusual ears — a speakerphone may be their only viable hands-free option.
The placement of the speakerphone itself should not affect the way you hold your head while you drive, but if it does — for example, if you find yourself jutting out your chin and looking up at the visor — you should consider moving the visor to the right or left of your head.
Sound Quality
BlueAnt’s noise and echo cancellation technology works fairly well, even with the car windows rolled down. The SuperTooth 3 is supposed to automatically increase the volume of the caller when it detects ambient noise, but I found that I had to increase the volume manually.
In quieter conditions, people I called told me I sounded loud and clear, and the only time the call quality degraded obviously was when my phone battery began to die. This resulted in a lot of crackling and popping noises, and eventually the line went dead and the SuperTooth 3 emitted a high-pitched squeal for about 30 seconds — apparently, cell phone battery death thoroughly confuses the speakerphone.
One annoying volume-related problem is that when the volume on the SuperTooth is turned up to hear the caller better, the text-to-speech voice is overly loud. The two audio signals are disproportionate, with the text-to-speech voice much louder than any caller’s voice.
Conclusion
Those with sensitive ears and safety sensibilities won’t find a better hands-free device than the Supertooth 3. At $99, it is hardly the priciest option, yet comes with more features than most hands-free devices. The SuperTooth 3 is a sound investment even — and perhaps, especially — for people without voice-dialing features on their phones. This device is the only way to get voice-activated features without voice-dialing enabled on the phone.
first ruin it for the rest of us. When Im doing something distracting
the first thing I think of is how I must compensate by concentrating that much harder on the road. hands free laws make no sence for good drivers. I could almost see it(but not really) if it was applied to
standard transmission vehicles. The were many distractions just as bad as phones(or worse) before they came along. Its not the phones that are at fault, its the drivers. Holding it to your head is the easiest part. Some wiseguy researchers test a few people under what conditions I dont know, and they come up with idea that its some big hazard. I wasnt part of those tests. If you talk to me on the phone when Im driving it sounds like Im distracted and not really paying attention to you because Im not-Im paying attention to the road!
If you tested my reaction time would be similar. And while we are on the subject, reaction is a moronic catch-phrase that these researchers like to throw around. Your reaction time is just one little tiny tiny part of driving safe. Tou can have reactions twice as slow as a 16 yo and be 10 times as safe. Driving defensively, leaving plenty of space, expecting everyone else to mess up at any time etc etc is what makes you drive safe, not so much this
myopic aspect called reaction time. The whole movement is a sham since is focuses on that instead of encouraging overall safe habits and attitudes, which is REALLY WHATS LACKING. It's education that should be stressed not banning holding phone to ear. I acknowledge my driving experience (41 yo) counts for something but anyone can drive and hold a phone it they have thier attitude right.
They need to keep those drivers ed gruesome film images in their head.
And no matter how good a driver you are, there's always going to be situations out of your control that can and will lead to an accident. Driving while using a cellphone absolutely increases EVERYONE'S likelihood of being unable to avoid an accident if such a situation arises.
Oh yeah, and one more thing in regards to the author's summary...
"But the fact is that all cell phone-owner drivers are going to have to face reality at some point and buy a hands-free device."
Um, how about all those people who know better than to use a cellphone (hand-free or not) while driving? Seriously, I understand the desire, and all the rationalizing people do, but it wasn't long ago that you weren't able to make phone calls from the car...it's not like it's that hard to just wait. I have NEVER felt "Oh my god, I really wish I had made that call 5 minutes sooner from my car".
--Rachel Rosmarin, Editor of Tom's Guide
