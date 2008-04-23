Trending

Brazilian ATM Thieves Use Asus Eee PC

A trio of thieves in Brazil used the diminutive Asus Eee PC to hack into a bank ATM machine.

A trio of thieves in Brazil used the diminutive Asus Eee PC to hack into a bank ATM machine. According to the bank surveillance video, the thieves disabled all other machines around their target ATM. A bank employee discovered the plot when he found the ATM machine door was opened.

The thieves were arrested after they went to the police station to file an auto accident report. The officer handling the report coincidentally viewed the surveillance video earlier in the day and recognized the men. Karma at work here?

  • Rhinofart 23 April 2008 23:52
    Oh man that's rich. I've been repairing and installing ATMs for a little over 6 years now, and I have to wonder what type of low standard ATM was it for a thief to be able to do that to and ATM, as well as disable so many ATMs in the surrounding area. The only thing I can think of is that it was an inside job of some sort. Reputable ATM manufacturers have many safeguards in place to prevent access to the internals, and the super important parts of the ATM.
