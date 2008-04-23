Brazilian ATM Thieves Use Asus Eee PC

A trio of thieves in Brazil used the diminutive Asus Eee PC to hack into a bank ATM machine. According to the bank surveillance video, the thieves disabled all other machines around their target ATM. A bank employee discovered the plot when he found the ATM machine door was opened.

The thieves were arrested after they went to the police station to file an auto accident report. The officer handling the report coincidentally viewed the surveillance video earlier in the day and recognized the men. Karma at work here?

