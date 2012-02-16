Archos Offering 9.7" Gingerbread Tablet for $229.99 USD

Looking for a decent tablet that won't break the bank? Amazon's 7-inch Kindle Fire packs plenty of Android punch for the buck once you ditch the bookshelf launcher. But if you're looking for something larger that doesn't jump into the $300 and $400 range, Archos has launched the Arnova 9 G2 budget tablet here in the States for as low as $229.99 USD.

Released overseas last month, the Archos Arnova 9 G2 features a 1024 x 768 pixel capacitive multitouch screen with IPS, an ARM Cortex-A8 single core SoC clocked at 1 GHz, and 4 GB of internal storage (Arnova says 8 GB). There's also a microSD card slot for adding 32 GB of extra storage space (as it really needs it), 802.11 b/g connectivity, and a battery that supposedly offers up to six hours while watching videos, four times that when listening to music with the screen off.

Also thrown into the mix is a USB 2.0 port for connecting keyboards, mice, external drives and other gadgets. The tablet will sport Android 2.3 "Gingerbread" right out of the box, meaning it's highly doubtful users will have access to Google's suite of applications like Google Maps and Android Market. Instead, owners will simply have access to the AppsLib market instead. Additional specs include a front-facing camera for video calling, built-in speakers, a microphone, G-sensor and more.

"Thanks to the range of document, slideshow and spreadsheet editors available to download on AppsLib, you Arnova 9 G2 can be your mobile work station; you may never need your laptop ever again," Arnova reports. "With the integrated microSD card reader you can transfer files easily or even plug in a USB flash drive in the USB host slot / via the USB host cable."

Arnova states that the tablet is also fully compatible with the Archos G9 3G Stick, allowing users to slip in their data sim card into the stick (which is provided by their wireless carrier), plug it into the tablet, and experience 3G connectivity.

Currently PC Richard & Son is selling the Arnova 9 G2 for $229.99, and B&H is selling the tablet for a pricier $249.99. The Arnova 9 G2 measures 9.4 x 7.2 x 0.4-inches and weighs 1.4 pounds.