Apple Confirms iPad Event for Next Wednesday, March 7

We've been talking about iPad 3 ever since iPad 2 was announced and it didn't have a "Retina Display". So now, a full year later, we're finally going to hear about iPad 3 from people who actually know something about the device -- Apple. Cupertino today confirmed the long-rumored iPad 3 event for March 7. The company sent out the following invitations to the press today inviting them to an event in San Francisco.

That's right, contrary to the rumors, the event is to be held in San Francisco, and not New York. This is not at all surprising, considering the iPad events (and many other Apple events) have also been in San Francisco, but then the rumor mill does tend to go a bit off base when left alone too long, doesn't it?

Things are scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. PST and the tagline for this event is, "We have something you really have to see. And touch." Let the countdown begin!