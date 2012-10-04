Apple Maps Utilizes 80 Percent Less Data Than Google Maps

According to analysis by data experts Onavo, Apple's heavily criticized maps app introduced in iOS 6 utilizes 80 percent less data than the Google Maps app used in iOS 5.



How exactly is Apple's in-house app around five times more efficient than the previous application? Well, Apple uses vector graphics, and therefore don't have to download map images every time a user adjusts the view, with the ultimate result leading to less data being consumed.



While Google Maps features an an offline mode, we've at least been able to have something good to say about Apple's maps app, which has prompted such immense backlash from users that CEO Tim Cook had to issue an apology.



"On Google Maps, the average data loaded from the cellular network for each step was 1.3MB. Apple Maps came in at 271KB - that's approximately 80 per cent less data!" Onavo said. "On some actions, such as zooming in to see a particular intersection, Apple Maps' efficiency edged close to 7x."



Running Apple Maps in Satellite View, meanwhile, consumes around half as much data as Google Maps, Onavo added.

It's worth noting that Google Maps running on Android devices already run on vector-based graphics.