Majority of App Developers Make Less Than $500 a Month

A recent GigaOM study of app developers found that more than 50 percent of them said they make less than $500 a month from their paid apps.



However, app development isn’t a full-time job for the majority of the respondents. 75 percent of the 352 developers questioned in the study work another job or carry out app development as a part of their main job.



5 percent of app creators, however, are making over $20,000 a month. That said, such developers are usually part of the bigger firms including EA, etc. And then there's Angry Birds creator Rovio, who are reportedly worth over $5.5 billion.

