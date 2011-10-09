Angry Birds Costumes Just In Time For Halloween

With Halloween rapidly approaching, you may have already started pondering what kind of awesome costume you might try to pull off this year. If you happen to be a fan of the wildly popular Angry Birds game, then these costumes might be the solution to all of your costume problems!

Sure we have seen plenty of Angry Birds cakes, toys or even a cookbook, but with Halloween only a month away it was only a matter of time before costumes were made.

With reasonable prices ranging from $32 to $48, you can choose from the yellow bird, black bird, red bird, or even the king pig. With various different sizes for all family members, there is a perfect Angry Birds costume for everyone. To pre-order and purchase your very own, head on over to costume discounters here.