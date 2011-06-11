Android Market Gets Compatibility Feature

One of the nice things about Android is that there are tons of different phones to choose from. However, having such a wide range of devices means there are some inconsistencies along the way. Some devices may not be able to run certain apps for one reason or another, while others can run the same applications just fine. Up until today, Android users had to rely on developers to include any compatibility issues in the description. Not anymore!

Right now, this is only available with the desktop version of the Android Market, which can be found at android.com/market. However, that’s not to say it won’t make its way into the mobile version at some point in the future. Here’s hoping!